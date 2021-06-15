Harsha Bhogle Pulls Out Of ICC WTC Final Commentary Team; Tweets Reason For His Decision

With just three days to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced an eight-member commentary team for the high-octane clash between India and New Zealand at Southampton. The star-studded commentary panel sees Dinesh Karthik, veteran Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton being called up to weave their magic of words. Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has, however, pulled himself out of contention.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Harsha Bhogle stated that he has voluntarily pulled out of the tournament. In his tweet, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' said that he was hoping to be in Southampton for the finale but the quarantine requirements meant that he would have to be away from home for 27-28 days for only one game, which is why he has decided to skip the clash.

I was hoping to be in Southampton this week for the #WTCFinals. But quarantine requirements meant I would have to be away for 27-28 days for one game. I have spent a lot of time in bubbles and there are more ahead. I am enjoying being home and so, regretfully, had to pull out — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2021

India, New Zealand announce 15-man squad for WTC final

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the historic event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand. Notably, BCCI has sent a 20-man squad to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England. While the core of the Test team remains intact, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal are amongst the notable absentees.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.