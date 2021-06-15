Last Updated:

Harsha Bhogle Pulls Out Of ICC WTC Final Commentary Team; Tweets Reason For His Decision

Harsha Bhogle has announced via a tweet the reason why he is not a part of the 8-strong star-studded commentary team for the India-New Zealand ICC WTC Final

Written By
Jitesh Vachhatani
Harsha Bhogle

Image Credits: PTI


With just three days to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced an eight-member commentary team for the high-octane clash between India and New Zealand at Southampton. The star-studded commentary panel sees Dinesh Karthik, veteran Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton being called up to weave their magic of words. Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has, however, pulled himself out of contention. 

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Harsha Bhogle stated that he has voluntarily pulled out of the tournament. In his tweet, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' said that he was hoping to be in Southampton for the finale but the quarantine requirements meant that he would have to be away from home for 27-28 days for only one game, which is why he has decided to skip the clash. 

India, New Zealand announce 15-man squad for WTC final 

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the historic event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand. Notably, BCCI has sent a 20-man squad to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England. While the core of the Test team remains intact, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal are amongst the notable absentees. 

READ | Sachin Tendulkar shuts down Cheteshwar Pujara's critics in style ahead of WTC Final

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha. 

READ | Ind vs NZ WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik to commentate, Harsha Bhogle pulls out

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

READ | 'That's going to happen in WTC Final': Trent Boult's warning to Rohit Sharma revealed
READ | WTC Final: Sachin Tendulkar's advice to 'Good Student' Virat Kohli on cover-drive woes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND