Harsha Bhogle Raises A Key Point As Kuldeep Yadav's 'free Fall' Costs Him Team India Spot

BCCI on Friday released the full squad list of Team India for the upcoming World Test Championship and England Tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship and India tour of England. While Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav who got injured during the Australia tour were added to the squad, Kuldeep Yadav was not able to board the bus to England. Following this, Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and outlined Kuldeep's free fall.

Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and analyzed the 20-man squad selected by the BCCI. The Indian commentator outlined that India will be touring England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. With Hardik Pandya not bowling, it was clear that he would not make the team, however, BCCI not selecting Kuldeep Yadav has what made him sad. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

India go to England with a lot of spin bowling all-rounders but no seam bowling all-rounder. Once it was clear that Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling enough, it was clear he couldn't make the team. Sadly, Kuldeep's free fall continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav, while he has been a part of the India squad recently, he has not had many games. Of his seven Tests, he has played only one in the last two years - the second Test against England in February this year - in which he got to bowl just 12.2 overs overall, returning 0 for 16 and 2 for 25 as India won by 317 runs. His previous Test appearance before that was back in January 2019 in Sydney, where he picked up 5 for 99 in the first Australia innings.

Bhogle also predicted at which batting position India will send Rishabh Pant and also outlined that Ashwin will be competing with Shardul Thakur as both of them showcased their batting skills during the Australia tour.

Hopefully both Rahul and Saha will recover in time to complete the options available. Ideally, India would like to play Pant at 6, Jadeja & Ashwin at 7/8 and three quicks. Else, Shardul competes with Ashwin for no 8. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 7, 2021

India Full Squad For WTC & England Tour:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

(Image Credits: BHOGLEHARSHA/Facebook/PTI)

