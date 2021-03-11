Harsha Bhogle Reacts To Chakravarthy Failing 2 Fitness Tests, Fans Question Justification

Tamil Nadu's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was included in the T20 squad for the India vs England 2021 series. However, the player has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2 km run on two occasions now. While many have been critical regarding the bowler's inability to match the fitness standards set by the Indian team, popular cricket presenter Harsha Bhogle has spoken in support of the talented cricketer.

Varun Chakravarthy fitness: Harsha Bhogle comes out in support of the spinner

There has been a significant increase in the importance of a player's fitness in recent years when it comes to the Indian cricket team. While there have been several instances where cricketers have had to miss out on a spot in the national side for failing to clear fitness tests in the past, Varun Chakravarthy is the latest to join the list as he has failed to clear the test twice. The KKR bowler was also ruled out for the T20 series in Australia due to a shoulder injury.

The 29-year-old was successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy Bengaluru. However, he will now miss the India vs England 2021 series after failing to clear the fitness test multiple times. Taking to his Twitter account, Harsha Bhogle suggested that this is a little too harsh for the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer. After labelling Chakravarthy as an 'amateur', he mentioned how he rose from the lower division to the Indian Premier League. Bhogle also opined that at this age it would be challenging for Chakravarthy to meet the fitness standards.

Along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia also finds himself in a rather precarious situation, as he also had not cleared the mandatory fitness test. The power-hitting all-rounder was given another chance to pass the test couldn't do so. It is now unsure if Rahul Tewatia will get another opportunity to pass the fitness test or will continue as a net bowler in the India vs England T20I series.

Varun Chakravarthy fitness: Fans question Harsha Bhogle's justification

Tough to hit fitness standard at 29? You're kidding right? — Sa9ar (@SagarOfc) March 11, 2021

Nothing to feel if you actually analyse. He doesn't deserve to play for India if he can't qualify fitness standards. He is fortunate enough to play IPL, he should be more than happy. — Srikanth T K (@srikanthjdl) March 11, 2021

Though I respect almost all your views Harsha, I beg go differ. An India team cricketer failing the 2Kms test, repeatedly is unpardonable! Personally, I know of a 14yr old girl who can run sub 7 mins for 2k and her dad (45 yr old, CEO of a company) can beat her @veira_veira do u? — Madhukar (@madhukarbk) March 11, 2021

If playing for india is not motivation enough then what can be? He must take it as a challenge. 29 is not too old. — Amit (@petroamit) March 11, 2021

Either you r fit to play cricket for india or not ..age is just a number — A G Krishnan (@atmanirbhar007) March 11, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy's net worth

According to superstarsbio.com, the Varun Chakravarthy net worth is estimated to be around 15 crores (approximately $2 million). The figure includes his salary for representing the Kolkata side in the Indian Premier League. It also included the compensation the player pockets for playing domestic cricket from the Tamil Nadu side. From his two IPL seasons, the player has made â‚¹12.40 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Varun Chakravarthy net worth and Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram