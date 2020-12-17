Harsha Bhogle Reveals BIG Commentary First During COVID-19, Fans Amazed With Innovation

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is part of the commentary panel for the Sony Sports Network for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 Test series Down Under. Apart from narrating live proceedings for viewers in India, Bhogle is also switching over to Australia’s Fox Cricket panel from time to time. On Day 1 of the India vs Australia 1st Test match at the Adelaide Oval, the cricket expert took to Twitter and revealed his new experience of commentating during a pandemic-stricken phase.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Reveals One Major, Unknown Detail About His Father In Appreciation Tweet

Harsha Bhogle joins commentary for India vs Australia 1st Test, reveals unique experience

On Thursday, December 17, i.e. during the Fox Cricket Live panel for India vs Australia 1st Test, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and revealed that he joined the Australian-based commentary panel from Mumbai itself via online. He said that upon joining, he could see other fellow commentators on the WhatsApp video call, who are able to successfully tackle any network lags in between. Bhogle described the same as the first of such ever since the ongoing pandemic brought about changes for safety precaution for commentary teams as well.

Wow, that was a first in these Covid times! Joining @FOXCricketLive commentary from Mumbai and seeing the commentators there on a WhatsApp video call to be able to counter the slight lag. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 17, 2020

Fans react to Harsha Bhogle’s commentary reveal

Harsha - As a viewer it felt like you were in the commentary box with Gilly and O’Keefe. — Allan Dabre (@Allan_Dabre) December 17, 2020

Loving you and Kerry together again - reminds me of ABC radio days and all of Kerry's nonsense with you. 👏👏👏 — Carolyn Wood (@CannieW54) December 17, 2020

Was hoping we get a live commentary feed from the ground too. We did have it for the ODI's intermittently but not for the T20's. — PRASHANT KESHWAIN 🏏 (@pkeshwain) December 17, 2020

I thought it was great TV. It felt like you were right there in the box with them. — Abhi (@swizz_e) December 17, 2020

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Geared Up To Bat Alongside Sunil Gavaskar In Commentary Box; Has Predictions

Commentary panel for India’s Test series in Australia

Harsha Bhogle is joined by several former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan as other expert panelists for the Indian network. Among overseas panelists, Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath is also a part of the experts team.

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

At the time of publishing, the Indian batsmen reached 107-3 after 55 overs at Tea. Batting stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli occupied the crease and faced 23 overs together in their partnership. Here is a look at India vs Australia 1st Test scorecard at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Wriddhiman Saha To Be India's First Choice Keeper For 1st Test

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Made Fun Of By Twitterati With 'Sachin, Virender Sehwag And Lara In One' Jibe

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.