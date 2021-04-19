Harsha Bhogle Reveals Biggest Challenge Virat Kohli And Co. Face Despite RCB Being No. 1

Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs, thereby achieving their 3rd consecutive victory and claiming a top spot at the IPL 2021 points table. Harsha Bhogle, in an earlier preview, had said that he would back the RCB team 2021 if they started off well in the first 3 matches that took place in the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The RCB team 2021 stand at the top of the IPL 2021 points table after winning their first 3 matches and are set to face the Rajsthan Royals in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

I had said in my preview that if @RCBTweets started well in Chennai, I would back them to go the distance. It was a tricky surface for them but they have emerged with flying colours. Now to Mumbai where the batsmen will love it but the bowlers have adjustments to make. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2021

Harsha Bhogle's tweet addressing bowlers

Reminding followers of his preview in a tweet, Bhogle said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore started their campaign with flying colours on a tricky Chennai track. Harsha Bhogle had earlier said if they managed to conquer this track he would back them all the way for the tournament. He further added that the Mumbai pitch would be favourable for the batsmen and Virat Kohli and his team would have to make adjustments in their bowling to suit the track and continue their winning streak.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The RCB IPL 2021 schedule will see them go up against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, 22 April and the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 25 April. Both the matches will take place at the Wankhede stadium where players like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers would be expected to continue their batting fireworks like the previous matches. It would also be interesting to see if Virat Kohli will play the same combination of three overseas players as the previous match with the Kolkata Knight Riders which saw them score 204 runs.

The bowling unit that RCB always wanted

The RCB team 2021 has seen a favourable bowling unit for the IPL 2021 season. Harshal Patel has been a big positive for the team taking 9 wickets in 3 matches with an economy of 7.66. The last match with KKR saw bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson come to the party where Mohammed Siraj gave just 1 run in the 19th over and Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets in total. Fans would be eager to see how the bowler will perform on the Mumbai pitch and what adjustments the team will make to keep their 1st spot on the points table

Image Source: BHOGLEHARSHA/FACEBOOK/PTI