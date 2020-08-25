Harsha Bhogle Reveals Ex-commentator Partner Who Made Him Wear Pastel Colours On Air

Widely regarded as the voice of Indian cricket, popular sports presenter Harsha Bhogle is known for his affable communication skills. He is also known for sharing interesting anecdotes about Indian cricket. However, recently, Harsha Bhogle has shared an interesting personal story, revealing the commentating partner who made him change his dressing style.

Harsha Bhogle credits Navjot Singh Sidhu for fashion advice

Speaking on his Graphy original ‘Life on the Front Foot’, Harsha Bhogle was seen sharing fascinating revelations and never before heard instances from his life. In one of the segments, Harsha Bhogle also talked about how Navjot Singh Sidhu helped him with his wardrobe. Harsha Bhogle admitted that during his initial days of broadcasting, he didn’t know how to match his shirts and would always wear oversized jackets.

The popular sports presenter then mentioned how his friend and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu advised him to start wearing pastel colours. Crediting Navjot Singh Sidhu for the fashion advice, Harsha Bhogle admitted that he is learning about pastel colours even now, long after his friend’s advice. In addition to sharing the interesting anecdote, Harsha Bhogle’s Graphy original also involves him talking about several other topics, such as learning on the job and giving it your 100%.

Harsha Bhogle BCCI controversy

While the popular sports presenter is much loved by cricket fans all over, he has had his fair share of ups and downs as well. Harsha Bhogle was unceremoniously sacked by the BCCI ahead of the IPL 2016. Just one week ahead of the tournament, Harsha Bhogle was informed that his services wouldn’t be needed despite his name being part of the initial commentary team roster. Later, while speaking to the Economic Times, Harsha Bhogle admitted that he was never told the reason behind his dismissal.

Harsha Bhogle Sanjay Manjrekar argument

Harsha bhogle and Sanjay manjrekar having a difference of opinion on live tv pic.twitter.com/0TTSLQDCvO — Chaithanya 🏏 (@flighted_leggie) November 24, 2019

Another instance when the 59-year-old grabbed the headlines was after his on-air disagreement with Sanjay Manjrekar went viral. During India’s day-night Test match with Bangladesh in Kolkata, Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar had differing opinions about the visibility of the pink ball, which led to them disagreeing during the live broadcast. However, it was a few months later when Sanjay Manjrekar had admitted that he regretted his on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle.

In recent times, Harsha Bhogle has been expressing his excitement at seeing the IPL 2020 return via his Twitter account. The sports presenter has also been closely watching the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, as he has been tweeting his opinions on the same. Ahead of the IPL 2020, Harsha Bhogle was also seen conducting a virtual interview with Suresh Raina for Cricbuzz.

Image Courtesy: Harsha Bhogle instagram