Harsha Bhogle Shares Excitement As India & England Play Series-decider, Expects A Thriller

It seems that veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle cannot hide his excitement as India are set to lock horns with England in the series-deciding fifth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both teams are tied at 2-2 and it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the final game.

'Excited about today's game': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that he is excited about Saturday's game and at the same time, is also hopeful that there won't be any dew on the surface as he expects a thrilling as well as a completely fair contest from that point of view.

The versatile cricket pundit then decided to involve himself in team selection. He wondered whether India should play five bowlers or is there a need for the sixth bowling option before opining whether one spinner needs to be left out taking the dew factor into consideration. Bhogle then wondered whether both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will find a place in the Playing XI.

Furthermore, he also reckoned whether it will be 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma's big day and will England be giving more weightage to pace.

Excited about today's game. Hopefully no dew and a thrilling, completely fair contest from that point of view. Still five bowlers or a sixth? Budget for the dew and leave a spinner out? Both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to play? Big day, Rohit's day? More pace from England? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

The winner takes it all

Team India held their nerves to register a hard-fought win by eight runs on Thursday night to stay alive in the five-match series and now, the Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to deliver the knockout blow and seal the T20I series. Meanwhile, England on the other side would be looking to prove a point or two by winning the series which will be a confidence booster for them when they come back to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played later this year i.e. October-November.

With the series on the line, it also remains to be seen whether both teams will be making any changes in their line-up or will they be fielding an unchanged XI.