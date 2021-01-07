Harsha Bhogle SLAMMED For Not Mentioning MS Dhoni Amongst Best Keeper-batsmen Of All-time

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had an abysmal time on the field on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The southpaw spilt a couple of catches within a span of three overs and gave away two crucial lifelines to debutant Will Pucovski who then went on to score his maiden Test fifty. Pant's back-to-back drops got the Twitterati buzzing as fans mocked Pant for his poor wicketkeeping skills. A certain section of fans also lashed out at Pant for just talking from behind the stumps and not focusing on his job.

Cricket analyst-cum-commentator, Harsha Bhogle, was also unimpressed with Pant's glovework as he took to Twitter and sarcastically stated that former legendary stumpers Kumar Sangakkara and Adam Gilchrist have set the bar so high for wicketkeeper-batsmen that it is not right to expect a lot from current wicketkeepers. However, Bhogle's tweet didn't go down well with a certain section of fans who lambasted him for not mentioning former Indian captain and legendary wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni's name in his tweet where he praised other legends of the game. Several reactions poured in as some fans slammed the veteran commentator for trying to defend Pant's below-par wicketkeeping. Here's a look at some of the reactions.

Blame it on @KumarSanga2 and @gilly381! Raised the bar too high for keepers with bat in hand. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2021

Obv you won't name MSD. Amitabh wasn't really wrong about you. When you talk of cricket, don't just talk about test cricket. — Dr. Moriarty (@un0rthodoc) January 7, 2021

It was poor keeping. MS @msdhoni raised the bar of keeping skills. In world cricket currently no one near to his keeping skills. Pant would be last in the list from Indian glove mens! — ஆங்கரை சத்யா ! (Sathya Aangarai ) (@nanaiyyer) January 7, 2021

Msd kidhar hai phir pic.twitter.com/6acIf7WfLj — Kuldeep Tathode (@TathodeKuldeep) January 7, 2021

Why blame it on anyone...simple fact is Rishabh pant is an average keeper..Saha should be standing behind the stumps right now.. — Sathya (@Sathya_rkoppa) January 7, 2021

Lol may be not more than gilly but definitely more than Sanga.. MSD is unforgettable.. Harsha lol how can you? — Murali Ramaraju (@murali_krishhh) January 7, 2021

With due respect sir, we gotta criticize Pant rather than undermining the poor wicket-keeping by saying that the bar was too high. This is international cricket. The bar will remain as high as we keep it. — Stargazer (@jest_another) January 7, 2021

Wow. Great logic to support inconsistent IPL player who can't even hold on to sitters with the gloves on.

Don't know who to blame for pushing the bar this low :-)



And what about this comparison with Sanga and Gilly with the bat in hand! Chalk & cheese. Nope, soil & cheese. — City of Joy (@CDMsays) January 7, 2021

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, having won the toss, Australia opted to bat first in the Sydney Test. Australia lost opener, David Warner, early on in the innings but managed to recover well. Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship and stitched a 100-run stand before the former was dismissed. At Stumps of Day 1, Australia's scoreboard read 166/2 after 55 overs with Labuschagne batting on 67 and Smith unbeaten on 31. The hosts will want the duo to carry on and lay a solid foundation for the batters to come and score big. On the other hand, India will want to break their partnership early on Day 2 because if both of them get going, the visitors will completely be put on the backfoot.

