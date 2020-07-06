Harsha Bhogle Sports Long Locks In Throwback To 'playing Days'; Tells Background Story

Renowned cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a throwback image of his cricket playing days. Recalling that the year would be 1985, the 'Voice of Cricket' said he was playing in the CAG Shield -- a cricket tournament for media and advertising professionals for his team Rediffusion- an ad agency.

'Must be good at that age!!'

Posting an image of himself, Bhogle wrote, "I think I have just bowled 15-18 overs on the trot off a 12-15 yard run-up in the afternoon heat. Must be good to be that age!!. But.........we won!!"

Would be 1985. CAG Shield. Playing for my agency team. Rediffusion. I think I have just bowled 15-18 overs on the trot off a 12-15 yard run-up in the afternoon heat. Must be good to be that age!!. But.........we won!! pic.twitter.com/YWgmGxSivb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, as international cricket heads towards resumption with just two days remaining to the first Test, Harsha Bhogle is "very keen" to witness how the absence of spectators affects the viewing experience. The Test series between England and West Indies is set to resume cricket on an international level from July 8 at the Ageas Bowl after the COVID-19 pandemic forced break. However, certain precautions have been taken by the ICC which includes the absence of crowds from the stadiums.

'...but never in England'

Harsha Bhogle highlighted that empty stadiums have been witnessed in UAE and Sri Lanka, but never in England.

While I am not worried about the quality of the contest and the kind of cricket played, I am very keen to see how the absence of spectators affects the viewing experience. To some extent we have seen it in the UAE and I have in Sri Lanka but never in England. #ENGvWI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2020

England announce squad for the first Test

England has announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the 'Raise the Bat' series against the West Indies. Apart from the 13-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced nine reserve players. Ben Stokes will be England's 81st Test skipper leading the Lions at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 for the first Test as Joe Root misses out due to the birth of his second child.

England's full squad:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

The Reserves include:

James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, and Olly Stone

