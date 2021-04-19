Harsha Bhogle Surprises Fans With Comments On Vaccine In India News During IPL 2021 Duties

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has entertained cricket enthusiasts with the enthralling T20 games. Popular cricket presenter Harsha Bhogle, who is a part of the broadcasting team for IPL 2021, recently shared his viewpoints on the latest coronavirus vaccine update in India. The 59-year-old took to his Twitter account while commentating for the ongoing Chennai vs Rajasthan Royals match to comment on the announcement of the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Coronavirus vaccine update: Harsha Bhogle gives latest development a big thumbs up

The Indian government, in order to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the nation, announced on Monday that everyone above the age of 18 years will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine in India. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive is set to commence from May 1, wherein all adults will be vaccinated, and the states will also be able to buy the vaccines directly from the makers. The government also assured that the pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of the vaccines will also be made flexible in the new phase.

Harsha Bhogle was seemingly pleased with the latest update regarding the coronavirus vaccine in India and expressed his opinion regarding the same on his Twitter account. The commentator mentioned on the micro-blogging site that it was indeed a step taken in the right direction to make the vaccine available for everyone above the age of 18. He reckoned that with adequate supply, the process can be expedited.

Good move to make everyone eligible for the vaccine. About time. Hopefully, the supply will keep pace and we can speed up the process. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 19, 2021

CSK vs RR live streaming updates

The Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals are currently battling it out in the 12th match of the ongoing IPL 2021. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network. The CSK vs RR live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the participating teams for the CSK vs RR live scores and updates.

Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and asked MS Dhoni and co. to bat first on the surface. The CSK have posted an impressive score of 188 after the completion of 20 overs. While Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for the batting teams with 33 runs, Moeen Ali (26), Ambati Rayudu (27) and Dwayne Bravo (20*) also chipped in with useful contributions. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya claimed three wickets in the game.

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram