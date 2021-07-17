Harsha Bhogle Talks About T20 WC Groupings; Claims India In 'comfort' Zone

The groups for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup were announced on Friday and the tournament promises to offer some captivating clashes. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Friday tweeted a message drawing comparisons between the two groups.

Harsha Bhogle's thoughts on Team India's T20 group matches

Bhogle in his tweet wrote that Team India are relatively placed in an easy group compared to the other group. He also wrote that there is no easy game in T20 while analyzing the teams placed in Group 1 (West Indies, England, Australia and South Africa). Team India T20 group matches will be against arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2. India vs Pakistan will be the first face-off between both teams in more than two years. The last meeting between these two teams came in the 2019 50-over World Cup in England.

Wow, England, West Indies, Australia and South Africa in one group! There are no easy games in T20 cricket but India's is the more comfortable group to be in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 16, 2021

The India vs New Zealand match will be yet another mouthwatering clash in Group 2 as the Men in Blue will look to hunt down the Kiwis after losing ot them in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and in the recent World Test Championship final. Defending champions West Indies have been clubbed along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two more qualifiers from Round 1 joining them. According to the ICC, the groups were selected based on team rankings as of 20 March 2021.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

Team India's record in T20 World Cup

India under MS Dhoni lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa after beating Pakistan in the finals in 2007. Since that victory, the Men in Blue are yet to lay their hands on the trophy for the second time. In 2014 they made the final, only to be defeated by a Sri Lanka team. The team were among the favourites to lift the 2016 T20 World Cup played in India, however, West Indies got the better of the home team in the semi-finals.

Credit: HarshaBhogle/ Twitter