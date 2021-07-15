Harsha Bhogle Urges Strict COVID-19 Protocols As 2 Indian Cricketers Test Positive In UK

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has urged for strict COVID-19 protocols after two Indian players tested positive in the United Kingdom (UK) just weeks before the five-match Test series against England. According to ANI, both players are currently doing fine, with one test of one of the players returning negative, while the other player will be tested on July 18 following his completion of 10 day isolation period. The Indian team is scheduled to be traveling to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

Harsha Bhogle bats for strict COVID-19 protocol

After learning about India players testing positive, Bhogle took to the micro-blogging site and termed it as 'Inevitable'. Giving further clarification on the same, the versatile cricket pundit mentioned that unless there is a strict protocol during the tests for both teams, there will be more cases. The 'inevitable' mention could be on account of a number of reasons, most notably the two massive sporting events this weekend - Wimbledon and Euro 2020. The European Championships final, in which England lost to Italy on penalties at Wembley, witnessed a number of shameful scenes, including fan rioting and online racism. Alongside was a complete breakdown in COVID-appropriate behaviour both inside and outside the stadium.

An Indian player tests positive. Inevitable. Unless there is a strict protocol during the tests for both teams, there will be more cases. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 15, 2021

India vs England: Team India players test positive for COVID-19

Speaking to ANI, a source close to the development said that both the players were asymptomatic as such and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they were tested for COVID-19. He said "Luckily, there is nothing to worry as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive, the other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp soon after negative reports,". When being questioned regarding the well-being of other players, the source speaking to the news agency said "As of now, they are all fine, but we will be testing them regularly and following strict protocols. Safety of the players is always the priority."

India vs England Test series

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.