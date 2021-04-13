Harsha Bhogle, VVS Laxman & Others Give Special Mention To Samson's 'symphonic' Ton

The cricketing fraternity heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for his outstanding century against northern rivals Punjab Kings during their IPL 2021 season-opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday where the KL Rahul-led side held their nerves to register a four-run win in a high-scoring thriller.

'This century is a symphony'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote that when Sanju Samson's century is a symphony and that it is an absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around.

When @IamSanjuSamson scores 25 it is a melody. This century is a symphony. An absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021

Cricketer-turned-cricket pundit Aakash Chopra wrote that it is unfair that one team had to lose at the end of the day after which he went on to add that the Kerala cricketer's innings will be remembered as one of the finest #IPL innings in the losing cause.

It’s unfair that one team had to lose tonight. Sanju’s innings will be remembered as one of the finest #IPL innings in the losing cause. The hitting we have witnessed today was simply unbelievable. No wonder we are calling Wankhede as the Six Hitting Central. #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2021

Former Team India Test specialist VVS Laxman too lauded the Royals captain for his 'incredible' century.

Laxman's former Indian team-mate Harbhajan Singh was also left speechless after watching Sanju Samson's blistering innings on Monday night.

Sanju Samson take a bow @IamSanjuSamson what a game.. @IPL @StarSportsTamil well done Arshdeep great spell and superb last over under pressure ðŸ‘Œ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2021

Veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina also came forward and gave special mention to RR batting sensation. Raina motivated the young batsman by saying that he has definitely won a lot of hearts by making his bat do the talking.

What an incredible innings @IamSanjuSamson ! Well played, you have definitely won a lot of hearts today, Keep GoingðŸ™Œ Huge respect! ðŸ’¯ pic.twitter.com/hBNBJv9Hru — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) April 12, 2021

