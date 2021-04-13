Last Updated:

Harsha Bhogle, VVS Laxman & Others Give Special Mention To Samson's 'symphonic' Ton

Members from the cricketing fraternity came forward and heaped praise on RR skipper Sanju Samson for his valiant century against PBKS in Mumbai on Monday

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: @RajasthanRoyals/Twitter/PTI)

The cricketing fraternity heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for his outstanding century against northern rivals Punjab Kings during their IPL 2021 season-opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday where the KL Rahul-led side held their nerves to register a four-run win in a high-scoring thriller.

'This century is a symphony'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote that when Sanju Samson's century is a symphony and that it is an absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around.

Cricketer-turned-cricket pundit Aakash Chopra wrote that it is unfair that one team had to lose at the end of the day after which he went on to add that the Kerala cricketer's innings will be remembered as one of the finest #IPL innings in the losing cause.

Former Team India Test specialist VVS Laxman too lauded the Royals captain for his 'incredible' century.

Laxman's former Indian team-mate Harbhajan Singh was also left speechless after watching Sanju Samson's blistering innings on Monday night.

Veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina also came forward and gave special mention to RR batting sensation. Raina motivated the young batsman by saying that he has definitely won a lot of hearts by making his bat do the talking.

(Image Courtesy: @RajasthanRoyals/Twitter/PTI)

