Not ICC’s T20 World Cup, Here’s The Cricket Story Harsha Bhogle Hopes You’re Following

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) has been suspended from hosting international matches as a form of retribution for the way they have handled racism. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) slammed the club for their unacceptable response to the racism former player Azeem Rafiq faced.

Earlier in September this year, the YCCC had admitted that Pakistan-born cricketer Rafiq faced racial abuse and bullying during his first spell as a player at the English club. Meanwhile, former England cricketer Gary Ballance also admitted using a racial slur against his former teammate, but insisted that he did so in friendly banter, in what would be considered 'wholly inappropriate' elsewhere. With YCCC seemingly refusing to apologize for the sensational racism charges against them, veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle gave his opinion on the issue.

Harsha Bhogle believes Yorkshire Cricket should apologize

Harsha Bhogle took to his official Twitter handle to bring the attention of fans to what is currently happening at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. While he lauded the club for its history, he stated that it cannot be 'out of tune with the world we live in.' The 60-year old concluded his point by stating that YCCC should apologize to Azeem Rafiq as 'saying sorry cannot be that difficult.'

I hope you are following what is happening with Yorkshire cricket. A great club out of tune with the world we live in and hurtling downwards. Saying sorry cannot be that difficult! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2021

What happened between Azeem Rafiq and YCCC?

Over the past few weeks, several of Yorkshire Cricket's sponsors have dropped their allegiance with the troubled club. The ECB also gave a statement to condemn the English club, explaining how they are 'causing serious damage to the reputation of the game.' They also added that they 'find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values.'

After the alleged racism charges, ECB has banned Yorkshire Cricket 'from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue.' This is primarily because Yorkshire had said last month that it will not be taking disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives amid several reports claiming that Rafiq was subjected to racial abuse.

According to AP, the former English under-19 captain had said in an interview last year that he felt like an 'outsider' during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-18 as he was a 'Muslim.' The 30-year old also said that he was also close to taking his own life at one stage.

After Rafiq's allegations in September 2020, an independent committee was commissioned to investigate, with them finding some of them to be true. The committee revealed that Rafiq was indeed subjected to racial harassment during his first spell with Yorkshire cricket between 2008 and 2014. After the report received greater media attention, several brands terminated their partnership with the English club, including the club's kit sponsor, Nike.