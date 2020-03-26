Harsha Bhogle's 'gut Feeling' Tells Him It's All Over For MS Dhoni, Here's Why

Commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle feels that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's ambitions to play for India might just be over. This comes amid the uncertainty over the IPL which was earlier deferred to April 15 but now with the 21-day lockdown imposed seems far-fetched yet. The IPL has been deemed critical for MS Dhoni's return to the Men in Blue for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in September as he has been on a sabbatical for almost 10 months now.

Dhoni will not grandstand his exit

Speaking to a leading sports daily, Bhogle stated that not even Dhoni's shadow knows what he is thinking, that's how close he keeps his cards to his chest. The commentator remembered the time when Dhoni called it a day on his Test career and said that Dhoni will not grandstand his exit, rather he would quietly slip through it.

Furthermore, Bhogle said that it was his gut feeling that Dhoni's ambitions to play for India might just be over. He added that he does not think Dhoni will be looking over to September, October, November for the ICC T20 World Cup, maybe if he just had a great IPL, but his gut feeling is that it was beyond him. Bhogle also said that he still believes though that Dhoni wanted to turn out for the IPL.

Aakash Chopra on Dhoni's future

Earlier, commentator and analyst Aakash Chopra had squashed away all speculations of the IPL being a 'testing ground' for the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra stated that if MS Dhoni wants to make a comeback, he will, IPL will not be critical for him. "For a player like Dhoni, IPL was never going to be a yardstick," said Chopra in his video.

Furthermore, he added, "Dhoni knows what he is doing. I don't think IPL was a critical fixture for him. If he wants to come back, he will make himself available. His experience is too valuable. So if the Indian team wants MS for the T20 World Cup, they will get him. So if MS wants to come, he will come."

