Last Updated:

Harsha Bhogle's Latest Tweet On Steve Smith After DC's Win Makes Social Media Explode

Harsha Bhogle posted an interesting tweet directed towards Steve Smith after the first innings of the DC vs SRH match, questioning the Australian's performance.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
Harsha Bhogle

Match 20 of the Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad saw the first Super Over of the IPL 2021. Kane Williamson tried to single-handedly lead SRH to their second victory but the Sunrisers fell short of one run in the end, taking the match into the Super Over. The Delhi Capitals won the Super Over by scoring the target of 8 runs, taking them to the 2nd spot of the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle had posted an interesting tweet directed towards Steve Smith after the first innings of the match.

Harsha Bhogle's tweet directed towards Steve Smith's T20 form

Harsha Bhogle questioned fans if they believed Steve Smith to be one of the greatest players in the game., especially in the T20 format. He asked fans to consider his performance in Sunday's match where Steve Smith scored 34 runs from 25 balls with a strike rate of 136. This tweet by Harsha Bhogle created a string of discussion among the fans with most of the fans coming in support of Steve Smith. Fans pointed out that Steve Smith had a good strike rate throughout the match compared to other players in the team.

READ | Steve Smith 'excited' to play under Rishabh Pant at DC, names the team to beat in IPL 2021

Kane Williamson comes to the rescue

Delhi Capitals posted a good total of 159 runs due to a solid start by Prithvi Shaw, scoring 53 runs from 39 balls. While chasing the score, Jonny Bairstow played a short but explosive innings to accelerate the Sunrisers early in the game. However, Kane Williamson was the only batsman who could carry on the momentum in the end alongwith Jagadeesha Suchith to take the match into the Super Over. Kane Williamson scored 66 runs from 51 balls with a strike rate of 129.41.

READ | Australia players in IPL 2021: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson look to excel

DC vs SRH Super Over

The DC vs SRH Super Over was the first one of the IPL 2021. David Warner and Kane Williamson opened the innings and managed to score just 7 runs with a four hit by Kane Williamson. The score was earlier 8 but 1 run was deducted as Warner fell short of the crease while running between the wickets. With a renewed target of 8 runs, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan took the game away from the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals won their 2nd consecutive match while moving to the 2nd spot of the IPL 2021 points table.

READ | Harsha Bhogle surprises fans with comments on vaccine in India news during IPL 2021 duties

Steve Smith played an important innings with the bat which contributed to the scoreboard in such a crunch time. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 season so far has seen him score 76 runs from 3 matches with a strike rate of 115.15. Although the overall strike rate of Steve Smith IPL 2021 is quite low, his knock in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad was definitely fruitful.

READ | Dwayne Bravo responsible for Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull going bonkers on air; here is how

Image Source: BHOGLEHARSHA/Facebook/AP

 

READ | Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar name player who has impressed the most in IPL 2021 so far

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND