Harsha Bhogle's Latest Tweet On Steve Smith After DC's Win Makes Social Media Explode

Match 20 of the Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad saw the first Super Over of the IPL 2021. Kane Williamson tried to single-handedly lead SRH to their second victory but the Sunrisers fell short of one run in the end, taking the match into the Super Over. The Delhi Capitals won the Super Over by scoring the target of 8 runs, taking them to the 2nd spot of the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle had posted an interesting tweet directed towards Steve Smith after the first innings of the match.

Harsha Bhogle's tweet directed towards Steve Smith's T20 form

If you saw Smith bat today, in this format, would you believe he is one of the greats of the game! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

Harsha Bhogle questioned fans if they believed Steve Smith to be one of the greatest players in the game., especially in the T20 format. He asked fans to consider his performance in Sunday's match where Steve Smith scored 34 runs from 25 balls with a strike rate of 136. This tweet by Harsha Bhogle created a string of discussion among the fans with most of the fans coming in support of Steve Smith. Fans pointed out that Steve Smith had a good strike rate throughout the match compared to other players in the team.

Who do you think among these will make first 11 of any half decent t20 side??

Dhawan? Who scored 28 in 26 when batting was comparatively easy in chepauk.



If Smith had scored even one run on last ball, he would've finished having highest strike rate in inng, No ?? pic.twitter.com/X9TYcitrtL — Zuheeb â¤ (@iam_freakk) April 25, 2021

Had if rohit played like that will you tweet the same?? Every player has a bad day!!!! — Roger_Virat (@RogerVirat) April 25, 2021

Why would anyone judge how good a batsman is, after watching a T20 game? That too IPL? I don't think these stats matter for world rankings as well. — Don't take the Bait (@baitkapoor) April 25, 2021

Gave Rahane the first two games. He didn't perform. Gave two games to Smith. Smith played an important knock in his second game. Gets selected again for this game. Merit is not hard to understand. — Gaurav (@TeenGunaLagaann) April 25, 2021

Dear @bhogleharsha greats of game come from #testcricket #readball if you just go back and recall his consecutive 60 ball hundred against @BCCI you will come to know his value.

Just remember his #testaverage before pointing anything to @stevesmith49 in future. — Nandeesh G K (@Nandeesh1997) April 26, 2021

Kane Williamson comes to the rescue

Delhi Capitals posted a good total of 159 runs due to a solid start by Prithvi Shaw, scoring 53 runs from 39 balls. While chasing the score, Jonny Bairstow played a short but explosive innings to accelerate the Sunrisers early in the game. However, Kane Williamson was the only batsman who could carry on the momentum in the end alongwith Jagadeesha Suchith to take the match into the Super Over. Kane Williamson scored 66 runs from 51 balls with a strike rate of 129.41.

DC vs SRH Super Over

The DC vs SRH Super Over was the first one of the IPL 2021. David Warner and Kane Williamson opened the innings and managed to score just 7 runs with a four hit by Kane Williamson. The score was earlier 8 but 1 run was deducted as Warner fell short of the crease while running between the wickets. With a renewed target of 8 runs, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan took the game away from the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals won their 2nd consecutive match while moving to the 2nd spot of the IPL 2021 points table.

Steve Smith played an important innings with the bat which contributed to the scoreboard in such a crunch time. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 season so far has seen him score 76 runs from 3 matches with a strike rate of 115.15. Although the overall strike rate of Steve Smith IPL 2021 is quite low, his knock in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad was definitely fruitful.

