Harshal Patel: At 22-23, If I Had Got 2 Crore Or 3 Crore, Would Have Made Bad Choices

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a tough choice when they had to decide which players they were going to retain for the 2022 IPL season. With the choice of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, 2021 Purple cap winner Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson. RCB decided to go with Kohli, Maxwell and Siraj with the hope of buying back Patel and Chahal.

Patel had a sensational 2021 IPL season as he was awarded the Purple cap for taking 32 wickets. He also maintained an economy of 8.14 and best figures of 5/27. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, 31-year-old Patel said that had he gotten 2-3 crore when he was in his early 20s, then he probably would have burnt the money away. He said that as an individual he would have made bad choices.

"At 22-23, if I had got 2 crore or 3 crore, I would have probably burnt it all. Obviously, I am a Gujarati so my family wouldn’t have let me do that (smiles) but as an individual, I would have made bad choices with that amount of money. Hopefully, next year that changes and I’ll be paid well and when I’ll have that money, I’ll know what to do with it and I won’t light it on fire," said Harshal Patel on how he feels he can do better with the money now.

RCB's Retention for IPL 2022

The three players they chose to retain are former skipper Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and rising star Mohammed Siraj. Retaining Virat Kohli is essentially a no-brainer, no one is going to question the move as he is a sensational batsman and maybe after giving up the role of captain he could shake off the pressure and concentrate only on his batting which could, in turn, help him perform at the highest level that everyone knows he can. As for Maxwell, he had a sensational last season where he scored 513 runs at an average of 42.75 with a sensational strike rate of 144.10. He also managed to contribute with the ball by taking three wickets so he is definitely a very valuable asset. Then comes Siraj, who also had a sensational IPL season taking 11 wickets while keeping his economy at just 6.78.

