Last Updated:

Harshal Patel Equals Dwayne Bravo's Historic Record Of Most Wickets In An IPL Season

RCB vs KKR: Harshal Patel equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in an IPL season (32) after he dismissed two more Kolkata Knight Riders batters.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Harshal Patel Dwayne Bravo

Image: Twitter@CSK, IPL/BCCI


Harshal Patel was once again on fire during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) eliminator match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday as he picked up two more wickets.

Harshal dismissed Shubman Gill in the last over of the powerplay before picking up the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer in the last ball of the eleventh over. Iyer's wicket helped the in-form RCB bowler to equal Dwayne Bravo's record of picking up the most wickets in an IPL season (32). Bravo picked up 32 wickets in the 2013 edition of IPL for the Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel equals Dwayne Bravo's historic IPL record

Harshal Patel dismissed Shubman Gill via a slow cutter as AB de Villiers took a catch to complete the dismissal. The ball was pitched up and Gill, who attempted to dance down the pitch, only managed a slice with his bottom hand. The ball fell into the safe hands of de Villiers at mid-on. Gill was dismissed for 29 runs off just 18 deliveries.

READ | IPL 2021: Sunil Narine rips RCB's batting order apart; dismisses Kohli, ABD & Maxwell

As for his second wicket, Harshal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer via caught behind. He bowled a short ball on the leg side, which Iyer attempted to pull, and only got a faint edge. Srikar Bharat took a decent catch while diving to his right to complete the dismissal. Iyer was out after scoring 26 runs from 30 deliveries.

READ | IPL 2021: How have the most expensive players of 2021 auctions performed? Read
READ | IPL 2021: Andre Russell dropped from KKR's playing XI in crucial eliminator; fans react
READ | IPL 2021: Andre Russell reveals secret to hitting big sixes; '20 to 30 pushups every day'
Tags: Harshal Patel, Dwayne Bravo, IPL 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com