Harshal Patel Removes Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya To End Up With 5-er In IPL Opener: WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on Friday with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli invited Mumbai to bat first. The defending champions posted a competitive total of 159/9 at the end of their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians could have added a few more runs to their tally if they had prevented falling like a pack of cards in the last five overs of their innings. The Men in Blue and Gold were cruising at the halfway mark with their scoreboard reading 86/1. However, RCB's latest recruit Harshal Patel, who they traded from Delhi Capitals ahead of the competition, triggered Mumbai's collapse by grabbing a stunning fifer which included three wickets in the final over.

Harshal Patel's first wicket came in the form of Hardik Pandya who he trapped in front of the wicket for 13 (10) in the 16th over. The right-arm speedster once again got RCB a crucial breakthrough by getting rid of a dangerous looking Ishan Kishan for 28 (19) in the 18th over. Harshal Patel's quick wickets left Mumbai languishing at 146/5 after 18 overs.

Harshal Patel was entrusted by RCB captain Virat Kohli to bowl the final over and the 30-year old repaid his skipper's trust by bowling a magnificent over. The Gujarat based bowler dismissed Krunal Pandya 7(7) and Kieron Pollard 7(9) of the first two balls to leave Mumbai in tatters. Aiming for a hat-trick, Harshal Patel bowled a terrific yorker which narrowly missed the stumps.

However, Patel made amends for it on the next ball by bowling a pin-point in-swinging yorker to MI debutant Marco Jansen who had no answers to the delivery as his stumps were left rattled. The penultimate ball of Harshal Patel's over resulted in a dot whereas the last ball resulted in Rahul Chahar being run out while trying to steal an extra run. Harshal Patel gave away just a solitary run in the last over and picked up three wickets. He returned with sensational figures of 5/27 from his four overs.

The Harshal Patel IPL wickets include the 51 scalps he has bagged in 49 matches at an average of 26.98 and an economy rate of 8.71. Notably, Harshal Patel's 5/27 against MI are his best figures in the IPL.

