Harshal Patel Reveals Key Advise He Received From Rahul Dravid Before India Debut

India pacer Harshal Patel on Thursday revealed what head coach Rahul Dravid told him ahead of his international debut late last year. Harshal made his T20I debut against New Zealand in November 2021. While speaking to Star Sports, Harshal said Dravid told him that he's a very confident bowler and asked him to do what he usually does on the field. The 31-year-old said Dravid gave him the assurance that the team is going to back him no matter what.

"We know that you are a very confident bowler. We know what you want to do, what you can do, and what you cannot do. I just want you to go out there, express yourself and enjoy the moment and we are going to back you, no matter what," Harshal said about Dravid.

Harshal speaks on Rohit's captaincy

Rohit Sharma is all set to take over as India's full-time white-ball captain in the upcoming home series against West Indies. Rohit had earlier assumed his role as India's T20I captain during the series against New Zealand. Harshal, who was part of the T20I games against the Kiwis, has revealed why he likes playing under Rohit's captaincy. Harshal, while speaking on Star Sports, said Rohit gives the bowlers full freedom to decide on what delivery to bowl, adding that he really likes playing under those kinds of captains.

"He will basically give you the ball and if he has confidence in you, he will not say a word. He will say, 'You have the ball, you know what to do, so go there and do it'. So, he's that kind of a captain. I really like playing under those kinds of captains. I have my plans. I have my Plan A, Plan B, Plan C so even when I get hit, I know what to do. I don't like a lot of outside input and he fits exactly into that kind of personality as a captain. He is very relaxed and he gives you the freedom." Harshal said.

Harshal played two of the three T20Is against New Zealand, where he picked 4 wickets at an average of 12.75. He also scored 18 runs in the one innings that he played against the Kiwis last November. Harshal has been added to the squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Image: AP

