Harshal Patel Reveals Precious AB De Villiers' Advice After Heroics Against NZ In 2nd T20I

Harshal Patel, a pacer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has disclosed what guidance he received from teammate AB de Villiers and how it has influenced his cricket career. After the 2nd T20I against New Zealand, Harshal told reporters that AB de Villiers has had a huge impact on his career and that he has always been a silent observer of the former Protea captain. De Villiers taught Harshal during the Indian Premier League's second leg that he shouldn't adjust his variation after getting struck once or twice by a batsman. "That is something that will stay with me throughout my career," the 30-year-old said, adding that AB told him to continuously force batters to attempt shots off his good deliveries.

"I think AB has had a massive impact on my career. I have always been a silent observer of him. I had asked him during the UAE leg that how do I control leaking runs. He told me that when a batters hit you for a good delivery then you shouldn't change that and instead, you constantly force them to hit your good deliveries rather than changing your variation after getting hit once or twice. That is something that stayed with me throughout the second leg of the IPL and it will stay with me throughout my cricketing career," Harshal said in his post-match press conference.

Harshal's comment on AB came on the day the former South Africa batter announced retirement from all forms of cricket, including the IPL. AB de Villiers on Friday issued a statement confirming his retirement from all forms of cricket. He thanked all his teammates and supporters for standing by his side throughout his journey. As far as Harshal is concerned, the Gujarat pacer made his international debut for India on Friday against a visiting New Zealand side. In his first match for the country, Harshal picked 2/25 in 4 overs and also won the man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

India vs New Zealand

India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to win the second game of the three-match T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Kiwis with 16 balls remaining. With the victory and a lead of 2-0, Team India have secured the bilateral series against the Blackcaps as they now have both their hands on the trophy with only one match to go. While all the bowlers did well to restrict New Zealand for 153/6 in 20 overs, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played some brilliant innings to help India chase down the target with ease.

Image: BCCI/IPL