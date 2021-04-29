Has Adam Zampa Put His IPL Future In Doubt? Aussie Spinner Takes Dig At BCCI; Here's Why

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has put his future in the Indian Premier League in doubt after exiting the RCB team 2021 midway through the tournament. The 29-year-old along with fellow Australian Kane Richardson left the camp midway after concerns over bio-bubble fatigue and the COVID-19 situation in the country. Richardson and Zampa became the second and third Australians to leave the IPL 2021 following the Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye's departure.

Adam Zampa has opened up upon his decision to quit the IPL 2021 midway through the tournament. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, the Australian criticised the BCCI and claimed that the bio-bubble facilities were the most vulnerable he had experienced so far. The 29-year-old said that he felt a lot safer during the IPL 2020 which was held in the UAE. Zampa said, "We’ve been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it’s India, we’re always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful… I just felt like it was the most vulnerable".

Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

The Australian leg-spinner said that in the UAE, they felt a lot safer and it would have been better if the BCCI had hosted the moved the completion there for the second season running. Zampa said that the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year, will be the next big debate in the cricketing world but stated that six months is a long time. The 29-year-old did not get an opportunity to play in this season of IPL after being bought for INR 1.5 crore, said a lot of factors contributed to his decision to leave the IPL.

Zampa said, "Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn’t playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn’t finding the motivation. There’s a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that’s also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn’t care about the cricket". The Australian cricketer's comments come in after there has been a debate about whether the IPL 2021 should continue amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India. Zampa's criticism could lead to franchises being reluctant on signing the leggie during the mega auction next year, which could halt his chances of earning a major paycheck from the cash-rich league.

According to wikiborn.com, the Adam Zampa net worth ranges probably between $10 million- $18 million. This is inclusive of the leg-spinner's salary from Cricket Australia as well as his earnings from franchise cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League and the popular Big Bash League. Zampa made his debut in 2016 for Australia and had a short stint in the IPL with Rising Pune Supergiants, before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Adam Zampa IPL 2021 price was INR 1.5 crore.

