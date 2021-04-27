Has Andrew Tye Put His IPL Future In Doubt? Pacer Takes Jibe At Franchises; Here Is Why

Several Australian cricketers have withdrawn from the ongoing Indian Premier League considering the coronavirus situation in the country. Andrew Tye, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals side for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, is one of the names to have backed out of the T20 competition. The fast bowler has been vocal about his apprehensions of conducting a cricketing tournament of such a grand scale during such dire circumstances.

Andrew Tye left unimpressed with IPL franchises spending a lot of money despite the COVID-19 crisis

The pacer departed for Australia on Sunday after pulling out of the IPL 2021. The cricketer's decision about returning to his country in the middle of the tournament came because of the coronavirus situation in India. Moreover, he was also concerned about being "locked out" of Australia with the Australian government banning all flights from India starting Tuesday until May 15. The 34-year-old questioned all the IPL franchises for spending a huge amount of cash during such a health crisis.

According to cricket.com.au, the cricketer was critical of the Indian companies and franchises investing money heavily in the T20 competition during such times. He also pointed out that how several people are struggling to even get admitted to a hospital but nothing is being done from them by the IPL stakeholders. The played opined that if the sport can be an avenue to provide entertainment and respite for the citizens during challenging times, then it must go on.

Apart from Andrew Tye, other Australian cricketers like Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have also decided to leave the IPL 2021 midway citing personal reasons. The two cricketers were with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the season, but they have decided to not to participate in the upcoming matches of the franchise. Along with the aforementioned players, Delhi Capitals's star off-spinner R Ashwin has also taken a break from the tournament.

R Ashwin IPL 2021 news

As per the latest R Ashwin IPL 2021 news, the DC spinner has taken a break from the tournament to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the main reasons behind Ashwin's sudden departure could be a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. Ashwin came out with the news of his break from the IPL 2021 shortly after Delhi Capitals picked up a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Andrew Tye IPL 2021 price

The talented pacer was signed by the Rajasthan Royals side ahead of the 2020 season. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Andrew Tye IPL 2021 price was set at INR 1 crore. The cricketer's exit has left RR with only four overseas players in their line-up as they were already without the services of Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes.

IPL 2021 points table

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are currently stationed at the penultimate position on the points table with two wins from five games. The Mumbai Indians side find themselves at the fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table after having claimed four points so far. Chennai Super Kings sit at the top of the table with 8 points from 5 games along with a fabulous net run rate of 1.612. The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 8 points to their name, but lag behind CSK in terms of their net run rate. DC are currently placed second, whereas RCB occupy third place.

RR squad 2021

RR squad 2021: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.

Image source: iplt20.com