'Has English Passport': Michael Vaughan Shares Amusing Video Of Elephant Playing Cricket

Michael Vaughan, the former England cricketer, never misses a chance to amuse his fans daily via his social media posts. On Saturday, May, 8, the former England captain shared a viral video of an elephant playing cricket on Twitter. The elephant can be seen in the video striking the ball in distinct angles, much to the joy of his human companions. Fans reacted interestingly to the video. While sharing the video on Twitter, Vaughan wrote, "Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!"

Surely the Elephant has an English passport !! https://t.co/scXx7CIZPr — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2021

Elephant plays cricket

After Vaughan shared the video, netizens reacted hilariously on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "the elephant is surely using vaseline on its bat..." Another called the Elephant "Ben Strokes of animals." One of the users wrote, "Elephant wouldn't be pleased hearing this after sensing he/she would perfect the game only after a century by winning the World Cup." Some compared these extravagant shots with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's "helicopter shots."

Michael Vaughan shares amusing video

Recently, the 46-year-old made the headlines when he supported Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The former cricketer is popularly known for his outspokenness. In support of the IPL 2021, before the tournament was postponed, he said that the league should continue because it brings joy to billions of people every evening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, on Saturday, May 8, Michael Vaughan and Australia coach Justin Langer were asked about the amazing series between India and Australia during an interview on Fox Cricket hosted by former Australia cricketers Mark Waugh and Brendon Julian, during which the former England captain stated, "Losing to India's 3rd XI isn't embarrassing."

Picture Credit: @MichaelVaughan

