Has India Found It's Next Hardik Pandya? Big Hopes Rise For 18-year-old Young Star In MPL

Why you're reading this: Maharashtra Premier League is stealing the show as the regional T20 league has been hogging the limelight for his impeccable quality of cricket. Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been participating in this tournament. Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, MPL has emerged as the new go-to destination for cricket lovers.

3 things you need to know

Six teams are plying their trade in the MPL this season

Eagle Nashik Titans are leading the points table with six points

Solapur Royals are yet to register a point in their kitty

Arshin Kulkarni became an MPL sensation with his all-round show

Over the years IPL has been blossoming bigger and bigger and it has also helped in creating a new environment for organising various T20 tournaments around the country. The growth of the Tamil Nadu Premier League has been immense and MPL can follow suit.

Eagle Nashik Titans' Arshin Kulkarni set the stage on fire with his all-around performance against Puneri Bappa on Monday. Batting first riding on Kulkarni's breathtaking century Nashik posted a whopping 2013 runs in 20 overs. The 18-year-old opened the bat and decided to shift the gear from the start. His explosive innings consisted of 13 over boundaries and 3 boundaries.

In the second innings, it was his magical spell that turned the tide towards Nashik. He returned with a bowling figure of 4-0-21-4. Bappa required six runs in the final over and the teenager leaked just four runs leading his side to a one-run victory.

Currently when there is a devoid of match-winning all-rounders and Kulkarni could definitely fit into the bill. The rise of Hardik Pandya has helped the men in blue to garner a reputation all around the globe and if Arshin is shaped and polished in the right way he could be a prized asset.

It s too early to predict the outcome but he could definitely be a player to watch in the near future.