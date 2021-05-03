IPL 2021 Bio-bubble Disaster Extends, 3 CSK Members Test COVID-19 Positive Post KKR Chaos

Match 30 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been postponed with immediate effect. The KKR vs RCB postponed game was originally slated to be played on Monday, May 3. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to reschedule the KKR vs RCB postponed game and the new date for the match will be announced on Monday afternoon.

The official website of KKR confirmed that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier are two KKR players who have tested positive for the ungodly virus. Moreover, reports state that several members of the KKR camp including the likes of Australian speedster Pat Cummins are unwell and have isolated themselves. To make matters worse, according to a recent development, KKR isn't the only franchise whose members have come under the wrath of the virus besides Pat Cummins.

Various unconfirmed reports have stated that multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. In fact, a member of the Star Sports television crew has also tested positive. The aforementioned development was confirmed by Peter Lalor on Twitter, who is the chief cricket writer at The Australian. As per ESPN, those three CSK members are CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner designated for the team.

The reports about CSK team 2021 members testing positive for COVID will form massive clouds of uncertainty over the future of the competition. With members of KKR, as well as, CSK testing positive, the matches in both Ahmedabad and Delhi could be in trouble. Meanwhile, this is not the first instance of COVID positive cases to come out of IPL 2021. Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana among others had tested positive before the start of the tournament.

However, this will be the first time in the tournament since the bio-bubbles were put in place following the initial rounds of testing and quarantine. The recent development is certainly set to trigger some anxiety in the tournament and is likely to test the faith of at least some of the members participating in the league. The 14th edition of India's cricketing carnival which has crossed the halfway mark is being played behind closed doors without the presence of spectators.

The franchises, as well as, all the IPL 2021 personnel are staying in strict bio-secure bubbles. However, the Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy COVID cases development has certainly put the future of the tournament in jeopardy. It will be interesting to see how BCCI handles the situation.

