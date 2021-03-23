Has Shikhar Dhawan Put Delhi Capitals Team 2021 Colleague's IPL Participation In Doubt?

The India vs England 1st ODI is currently underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Having won the toss, England skipper Eoin Morgan invited India to bat first. The hosts gleefully accepted the invitation as they got off to a sensational start and are on course to post a massive total. On the other hand, apart from the toss, nothing has gone the visitors' way as Indian batsmen have continued to pile runs against hapless England bowlers.

Sam Billings injures himself while trying to stop Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan's shot

England's miseries were further compounded on the final ball of the 33rd over bowled by Mark Wood. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who batted brilliantly in the game, shuffled across his off stump and pulled a short ball wide of deep square leg fielder. Sam Billings, who was stationed at deep square leg, came charging to his right and dived full stretch in an attempt to keep the ball inside the boundary.

However, Billings landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and went off the field immediately. The Delhi Capitals team 2021's latest recruit was grimacing in pain as England's team physio rushed in to check in on him. Billings, who was ironically trying to stop his Delhi Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan's shot from going to the boundary, was substituted by Liam Livingstone.

The Sam Billings injury seemed pretty serious from the way he reacted and the England team management has updated fans with the news that his collar bone is extremely sore and it is doubtful that he would be available to bat. If the Sam Billings injury proves out to be a significant one, his participation for the entirety of the IPL 2021 where he is set to play for the Delhi Capitals team 2021 could be in jeopardy. If the Sam Billings injury rules him out of the IPL 2021, it would come as a major blow to the IPL 2020's finalists as the Englishman was supposed to be regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's backup in the side.

India vs England 1st ODI live score update

Meanwhile, having been invited to bat first, India have made a good start to their innings. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 206/5 after 41 overs with Krunal Pandya batting on 1 and KL Rahul unbeaten on 13. Earlier, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for (28 off 42 balls) followed by Virat Kohli (56 off 60 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (6 off 9 balls). The hosts will look to capitalize on the great start and post a total in excess of 350 against a formidable England batting lineup. On the other hand, the visitors will look to grab a few quick wickets and restrict India below 300.

SOURCE: SAM BILLINGS INSTAGRAM/ IPL TWITTER