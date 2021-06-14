Hasan Ali Reverses Decision To Leave PSL 6 Due To Family Concerns, Says 'Wife Resolved It'

A day after Islamabad United announced that Hasan Ali will be leaving PSL 6 due to family concerns, the Pakistan fast-bowler has confirmed his decision to stay back and complete the remainder of the season. In a press release issued on Monday, Hasan Ali affirmed that he will not be leaving the PSL bubble early and will stay in Abu Dhabi to fulfill his commitment with Islamabad United. Hasan has said that his wife Samiya Ali has taken care of the situation, and thanks to her, he will be playing the remaining matches for ISLU. Earlier, the PSL franchise had announced Hasan Ali's decision to leave the tournament mid-season due to some family issue back home in Pakistan.

"I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife. She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6. I would like to thank Islamabad United for its support and understanding during this tough period. And would especially thank the fans for their prayers and support, they have given me strength through these tough times," Hasan Ali was quoted as saying by the PSL franchise.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi has said the franchise is fortunate that Hasan will be staying for the remainder of the season. Naqvi also extended support to Hasan's family and said the management is happy that whatever problems the fast bowler had have been resolved. Hasan Ali's wife is an India-born citizen, who married the Pakistani cricketer back in 2019. Samiya is originally from Haryana, India, where her family still lives. Samiya met Hasan Ali for the first time in Dubai at a mutual friend's party. The couple fell in love and eventually tied the knot at a private ceremony.

Hasan Ali in PSL 6

Hasan plays for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and is currently in the UAE to complete the second phase of the tournament, which was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Hasan is the vice-captain of the side, which is being led by his fellow Pakistan teammate Shadab Khan. Hasan has played two matches for ISLU since the resumption of PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi and has taken 4 wickets. ISLU is currently the top-ranked team in PSL 6 and is also the most successful franchise in the history of the league.

