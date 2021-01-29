Hasan Ali Trolled By ICC, Indians SLAM Pakistani Fans For MS Dhoni Retort In Same Post

Pakistan's rising fast bowler Hasan Ali is known to be an entertaining character. From his cheeky antics on the field to his trademark celebration, the player often likes to take the center stage. The bowler has been trolled by Indian cricket fans because of his over-enthusiasm. However, this time it was the International Cricket Council (ICC) who decided to have some fun at Hasan Ali's expense. The ICC's mocking did not go down too well with the Pakistani fans

ICC makes fun of Pakistan's Hasan Ali with a hilarious meme

The cricket board shared two images of Hasan Ali batting during the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test. The first photograph was zoomed in, and one could see the player hitting a pull shot. However, the other picture, which was the original one, had the batsman's stumps rattled behind him. The 26-year-old batted decently against South Africa and made a valuable contribution of 21 runs. He was eventually sent packing by Kagiso Rabada.

Your profile picture vs the full picture 😄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jMw1niI0co — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

While a certain section of the fans relished ICC's Twitter post, Pakistani fans were left highly unimpressed. They started responding with memes of their own and also went on to take a dig on former India captain MS Dhoni through the same. Indian fans also joined the banter soon.

Your profile picture vs the full picture 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nOoXKiIF7B — Wadiqa Niazi🇵🇰 (@WadiqaNiazi) January 28, 2021

Expectations VS Reality pic.twitter.com/NjrtMmaAF9 — 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒗 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒘𝒍𝒂 (@Manav_Chawla_) January 28, 2021

People around the World after seeing it can be Pakistani player only pic.twitter.com/8JSdfFl6CV — Memewaleyy (@memewaleyy) January 28, 2021

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test seemed to be evenly poised after Day 3. However, Pakistan bowlers have struck early on Day 4 and claimed two crucial early wickets. South Africa currently lead by 34 runs, but they have already lost six wickets. The home team have a solid chance of bundling out the Quinton de Kock-led side early on Day 4.

Pakistan's batsmen played exceptionally well against a fiery bowling attack to post 378 runs in response to South Africa's 220. While Fawad Alam starred with the bat for the hosts, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was exceptional behind the stumps. Pakistan have made the most of their home conditions, and they appear to be in the driving seat. For the live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two cricket boards.

Image source: ICC Twitter

