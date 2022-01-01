Hashim Amla On SA's Comeback Prospects Vs India: 'it's Going To Require Laser-like Focus'

Former South African batter Hashim Amla reckons that South Africa doesn’t have much room for error if they wish to win the IND vs SA three-match Test series having already lost the opening Test by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Proteas have fallen 0-1 down in the series. Nothing much went right for the hosts in the opener as the Indians, especially their bowling unit made hay in favourable bowling conditions. It also happened to be the first time when India defeated South Africa in a Test match in Centurion.

Amla said that while Dean Elgar and Co. need to stay focussed going into the remaining two IND vs SA Tests, the rub of the green should also go in their favour. “There’s certainly a way back but it’s going to take laser-like focus for extended periods and a touch a fortune." Amla, who scored over 9000 Test runs from 124 Tests with 28 centuries, said that skipper Elgar and Aiden Markram need to put their best foot forward.

“(Captain) Dean (Elgar) and Aiden (Markram) are class players with a pedigree for hundreds and if they get momentum, it would certainly ease the nerves and give much-needed confidence for the younger guys,” Amla was quoted as saying by cricket.co.za

India vs South Africa: Hashim Amla advises Temba Bavuma to bat higher up the order

The 38-year-old also feared that Quinton de Kock’s sudden retirement may not auger well for the home team. Amla also advised Temba Bavuma to bat higher up in the batting order after De Kock hung his boots.

“Our two best batters in the middle are Temba and Quinton (de Kock). Now that Quinton has opted out of Test cricket, this cripples the batting line-up further and really, now more than ever, it makes it imperative for Temba to bat higher. Be it three or four, allow him time to play a solidifying role as opposed to a recovery one," Amla added.

The second Test of the series is scheduled to get underway on Monday, January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. It’s pertinent to note that Team India are yet to win a Test series in South African soil.

Image: AP