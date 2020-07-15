Hashim Amla Pens Emotional Instagram Post For Supporting Black Lives Matter Movement

Former South African captain Hashim Amla becomes the latest member from the cricketing fraternity to display his support for the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. On Wednesday, July 15, the 124-Test veteran took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself along with a young Lungi Ngidi from 2018. In the caption, Hashim Amla gave his take on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and explained why it is relevant for everyone.

Black Lives Matter: Hashim Amla joins Lungi Ngidi, Michael Holding with support for movement

In his most recent post, Hashim Amla explained in detail about why is ‘Black Lives Matter’ relevant for everyone and he thanked his ex-teammate Lungi Ngidi for doing his bit for the movement. He also thanked everyone else from the cricketing fraternity who stood up for the cause in their own way. Hashim Amla described the path of racism as “self-destruction” and talked about its presence in South Africa as well as in worldwide cricket with an emotional message about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Hashim Amla’s Instagram post

Interestingly, Hashim Amla’s support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement comes just days after Michael Holding’s hard-hitting take on the same. The former West Indies fast bowler delivered a powerful, no-holds-barred message regarding the movement during the rain-interrupted Day 1 of the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series. As broadcasted by Sky Sports Cricket, Michael Holding said that there is a need for a society that represents and supports people from all different backgrounds. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that the ongoing movement will help to bring about a change in society and he emphasised about the importance of educating young people about racism.

Michael Holding’s powerful take on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, watch video

"Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop."



Michael Holding delivers a powerful message, explaining why #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/2jiATkOqQ4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Lungi Ngidi urges South African teammates to take movement seriously

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo earlier this July, Lungi Ngidi said that South Africa as a country has had a “very difficult” past with racial discrimination. In reference to the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series where the players are wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on their shirts, the pacer further mentioned that South Africa also needs to take the movement seriously like the rest of the world. Lungi Ngidi said that the subject is “definitely something” that needs to be addressed within the team before adding that he himself will bring it up if no one else will.

Image credit: ICC Twitter