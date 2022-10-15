'Hasn't Played A Single..': Ex-India Batsman Passes Verdict On Shami's Inclusion In T20 WC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the much-awaited announcement about Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in the India squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. In an official statement, the board announced veteran pacer Mohammed Shami as the replacement for Bumrah, while naming Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj on the World Cup standby list. Reacting to the development, a former India cricketer appreciated the move but also asked a few tough questions.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense. What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available….” As mentioned by Chopra, Shami has not played a T20I match for India since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and last represented the Men In Blue in the ODI series against England.

Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense.

What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 14, 2022

Mohammed Shami was included in the initial standby list

However, Shami was included in the standby list for World Cup in September when the initial list of the 15-member squad was announced. However, as Bumrah suffered an injury after the India vs Australia T20I series, Shami and Siraj’s names started coming up as the replacement. It will now be interesting to see how Shami performs in the World Cup.

Shami picked up 20 wickets for Gujarat Titans in the title-winning IPL 2022 season

Irrespective of the lack of match time in the last one year, Shami is undoubtedly one of the best pacers in India currently. He was the sixth-highest wicket-taker overall in the Indian Premier League 2022 with a total of 20 wickets against his name. Playing 16 matches in the debut IPL season for Gujarat Titans, Shami topped the team’s wicket-taking charts and helped the team claim the coveted IPL winners trophy.

A look at the Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standbys- Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer