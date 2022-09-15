'Have Always Compared Him With Dhoni': Bangladesh Coach's Big Claim About 36-year-old Star

After a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign where they failed to win a single match, Bangladesh have made several changes to their T20I World Cup 2022 squad with several big names missing out. But none of the changes are likely to be bigger than former captain Mahmudullah missing out. After Bangladesh revealed their T20 World Cup squad, coach Sridharan Sriram explained why the 36-year-old missed out by comparing him to legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Sriram compares Mahmudullah to MS Dhoni

While explaining the selectors' decision to drop former Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah from the T20I World Cup 2022 squad, coach Sridharan Sriram told reporters, "You have to decide on the successors of players. It’s the right time to find someone who could play the role of Mahmudullah in the team. If new players don’t play, then we won’t find any alternative."

With a player of Mahmudullah's stature having been dropped for such a pivotal tournament, it raises questions as to whether this is the end of the road for the 36-year-old's career in the shortest format of the game. Mahmudullah has experience in playing over 120 T20Is and has brilliantly played the role of the anchor for most of the past decade, and it is unlikely, that the Bangladesh Cricket board will be able to find an adequate replacement for him.

While Sriram explained that it was necessary to take such a bold decision with the future of Bangladesh cricket in mind, he did give the ultimate praise to Mahmudullah by comparing him to legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. "I have always compared Mahmudullah with Dhoni going by the way he has performed. He batted at No. 6 just like Dhoni did for India. He also finished a lot of matches for Bangladesh. Dhoni couldn’t play forever, right," explained the Bangladesh coach.

Bangladesh release squad for T20I World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan.