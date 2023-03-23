IND vs AUS ODI: India surrendered to Australia as they succumbed to their second straight defeat in the third and final match of the ODI series against Australia in Chennai. Since 2009, this is India's fourth home bilateral series defeat on home soil. Before the ODI series Rohit Sharma and co. retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Former Indian opener issues words of advice for Rohit Sharma

A few players especially Suryakumar Yadav have faced the wrath following India's harrowing defeat at the hands of the visitors. The 32-year-old recorded three consecutive ducks and former India opener Aakash Chopra has some words of advice for Rohit. The commentator explained on social media that the Indian skipper should follow the right steps if he is backing his players.

"Playing SKY in the last ODI was the right thing to do. Sending him at 7 wasn’t. If you want to back someone and have faith in their abilities, you ought to walk the talk. IMHO. #AakashVani", wrote Chopra on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier Rohit showed his trust in Suryakumar and revealed that the player will be given a consistent run for few matches as he has the potential.

“We don't know about (Shreyas) Iyer's return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run. Of course, he knows what he needs to do in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. Like I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn't given enough chances in that particular slot.", Rohit said while addressing Suryakumar Yadav's run in ODI cricket.

All eyes will be now on the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to kickstart on 31st March, 2023 as Gujarat Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.