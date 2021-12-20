'Have To Admire Broad': Warne Recalls Crazy 2013 Ashes Incident; Blasts Umpire Aleem Dar

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne took to social media on Sunday to mock England pacer Stuart Broad over an incident that occurred during the 2013 Ashes series. Warne used his official Twitter handle to recall the controversial incident, in which Broad refused to walk after apparently edging a ball off Ashton Agar. Warne also slammed then on-field umpire Aleem Dar for not signalling Broad out.

The incident occurred during the first Ashes Test match in 2013, which was being played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Broad had refused to walk despite edging the ball off Agar as umpire Aleem Dar didn't raise the finger. Australia were forced to accept the botched decision as they couldn't go upstairs since they had used both their reviews earlier in the game. Broad, who was batting at 37 at the time of the incident, went on to score 65 runs off 148 balls.

Broad's 65-run effort helped England reach 375 runs in their second innings, after which England bowled Australia out for 296 runs, winning the game by 14 runs. In a video posted by Warne on Twitter, commentators could be heard criticising Dar for making the startling choice, as well as Broad for not walking after edging the ball.

"You have to admire @StuartBroad8 for not walking here. Showed serious Kahunas hahaha. Also shows you how bad an umpire Aleem Dar was and how many decisions he got wrong !!!!!!!" Warne wrote on Twitter.

Broad is currently competing in the ongoing Ashes series in Australia. Broad did not play the first Test at The Gabba, but he was named in the playing XI for the Day-Night game in Adelaide. Broad picked just one wicket in the first innings of the second Ashes Test and repeated the feat in the third innings by taking another.

Australia are currently on top, having posted a mammoth target of 468 runs for England to chase. Australia scored 473/9d in their first innings on the back of a magnificent century by Marnus Labuschagne and two 90+ scores by David Warner and Steve Smith, respectively.

In reply, England could amass just 236 runs as the side batting unit failed to fire yet again. The home side then scored 230 runs in its second innings and declared. England are batting at 82/4 after losing Joe Root at the end of Day 4. Australia now need 6 more wickets on Day 5 to complete a dominant win and take a strong lead in the series.

Image: AP