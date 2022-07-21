The Pakistan Men's Cricket Team registered a big win against Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-match series on Wednesday. The Babar Azam-led side beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the away Test series. The 342-run target chased by Pakistan is now the highest successful run chase in Tests at the Galle International Stadium. Following the victory, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja spoke in detail about his team's performance in the first Test.

Raja, while speaking to Pakistani daily Dawn, pointed out that there are many nations who are trying to run cricket like football. He said those nations will eventually realise that they were doing it the wrong way after the completion of the current calendar. The 1992 World Cup-winning player stated that the nations who are trying to run their cricket like football will realise that if the captain isn't strong then the team can't progress.

'If your captain isn't strong, your team can't progress'

Raja further revealed that he hasn't interfered in the team selections since taking over as PCB chairman. Raja said even though he can interfere in the selection process, he hasn't done it to make the captain look strong.

"There are people who try to run cricket like football. Many nations are doing it. They will realise what they've done when they complete the calendar. They will realise that if your captain isn't strong, your team can't progress. I haven't interfered in the team selections, even though I can do it. It is my right," Ramiz told Dawn.

India, on the other hand, has had multiple captains in the last few months. While Rohit Sharma is the regular captain of the Indian squad in all three formats, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan are some of the other players who have led the team in the recent past.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is slated to be held from July 24 onwards. Pakistan will look to win the Test match in order to improve their standing on the World Test Championship table. Pakistan are currently ranked third on the WTC table.

Image: Twitter/PCB

