HAW Vs BLP Dream11 Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hawks are all set to face Black Panthers in Match 117 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The HAW vs BLP match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here is our HAW vs BLP Dream11 prediction, HAW vs BLP Dream11 team and HAW vs BLP playing 11. The HAW vs BLP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

HAW vs BLP Dream11 prediction: HAW vs BLP match preview

Hawks have won five matches in the tournament so far due to which they are fourth in Group D. Cuurently, they are level on points with the Trinitat Royal Stars, who are above them due to better net run rate. In the last five matches, Hawks have 3 wins and 2 losses and will be looking to win their fourth match and keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage.

On the other hand, Black Panthers have had a miserable tournament in which they have won just one match and are currently rooted to the bottom of the points. In the last five matches, they have just 1 win and four losses and this will be their second match of the day with the first match being against Trinitat Royal Stars.

HAW vs BLP live prediction: Squad details for HAW vs BLP Dream11 team

HAW: Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c&wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba

BLP: Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh

HAW vs BLP match prediction: Top picks for HAW vs BLP playing 11

Aamir Javid

Umar Latif

Puneet Shrimali

Amanjot Singh

HAW vs BLP Dream11 live: HAW vs BLP Dream11 team



HAW vs BLP live: HAW vs BLP match prediction

As per our HAW vs BLP Dream11 prediction, HAW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HAW vs BLP match prediction and HAW vs BLP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAW vs BLP Dream11 team and HAW vs BLP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

