HAW Vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hawks are all set to face Falco in Match 100 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The HAW vs FAL match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here is our HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction, HAW vs FAL Dream11 team and HAW vs FAL playing 11. The HAW vs FAL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane's Flop Run At Home Continues, Sent Back By James Anderson On 27: WATCH

HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction: HAW vs FAL match preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and they will look to end the day on a high by winning this contest. Hawks are currently in the fourth spot on the points table and could end up inside the top 2 if they win both their matches on Friday and other results go in their favour. The Hawks, in their last five matches, have four wins and will look to keep the winning alive when they take on Falco.

Falco, on the other hand, started off well but in their last five matches, their form has just taken a dip. In the last five matches, they have 3 wins and 2 losses and winning this match will be crucial for them to keep hold of the top spot with other teams breathing down their neck. This should be a cracker of a contest for the fans to watch.

Also Read: Road Safety World Series India Vs Bangladesh Legends Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

HAW vs FAL live prediction: Squad details for HAW vs FAL Dream11 team

HAW: Aamir Javid, Abdul Haseeb, Hassan Mujtaba, Umair Muhammad, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Hamza Meer, Inzamam Glfam, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hanzala, Muhammad Sanaullah, Shahbaz Muhammad, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Amhad, Qamar Razaq, Shakil Ahmed, Umar Latif, Waheed Elahi, Zafar Farhan, Zain Ul Abiddin, Kamraan Zia (C & WK) and Khurram Shahzad.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Has Only One Innings To Shatter HUGE Steve Smith Test Record In Ahmedabad Game

FAL: Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Umar Shahzad (WK), Zeeshan Raza and Zohaib Khan.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Hits Back In Battle Against Virat Kohli, Gets Him Out Without Scoring: WATCH

HAW vs FAL match prediction: Top picks for HAW vs FAL playing 11

Umar Latif

Kamran Zia

Abid Shahzad

Muhammad Sheraz

HAW vs FAL Dream11 live: HAW vs FAL Dream11 team

HAW vs FAL live: HAW vs FAL match prediction

As per our HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction, FAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HAW vs FAL match prediction and HAW vs FAL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAW vs FAL Dream11 team and HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.