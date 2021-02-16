HAW Vs PUW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Hawks will take on Punjab Warriors in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16 at 5:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction, probable HAW vs PUW playing 11 and HAW vs PUW Dream11 team.

HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction: HAW vs PUW match preview

Hawks had a disappointing showing in the ECS tournament in October 20202 where they had finished bottom of the table with just one win in seven matches. This is completely a fresh start for them as they look to put the disappointment from their last campaign behind and play really well in this year's edition. This will be the second match of the day for the Punjab Warriors side after they play their opening match versus Falco.

The team will be well versed with the conditions and that will help them in their match versus Hawks. The performance from the likes of Mohsin Ali, Tejpal Singh and Gagandeep Singh will be crucial for team's success in the tournament. A fascinating contest is on cards as both teams will settle for nothing less than a win.

HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction: Probable HAW vs PUW playing 11s

HAW: Kamran Zia, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed,Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, Qamar Razaq.

PUW: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yurvajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh- Jr, Mohsin Ali-I, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Umair Raza.

HAW vs PUW live: Top picks for HAW vs PUW Dream11 team

Gagandeep Singh

Muhammad Sohail

Muhammad Bilal

Yurvajpal Singh

HAW vs PUW playing 11: HAW vs PUW Dream11 team

HAW vs PUW live: HAW vs PUW match prediction

As per our prediction, HAW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HAW vs PUW match prediction and HAW vs PUW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAW vs PUW Dream11 team and HAW vs PUW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

