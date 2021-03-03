HAW Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Hawks is all set to take on Trinitat Royal Stars in Match 89 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The HAW vs TRS match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here is our HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction, HAW vs TRS Dream11 team and HAW vs TRS playing 11. The HAW vs TRS live streaming will take place on FanCode.

HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction: HAW vs TRS match preview

Hawks are currently on the fourth spot on the points table with 6 points. They also stand a chance to move up on the points table and stay in contention for a place in the knockouts, and in order to do that, they will have to win all their today's matches starting with Punjab Warriors. This is their second match of the day and they will not settle anything less than a win.

For Trinitat Royal Stars also, this is the second match of the day and will look to keep hold of the top spot by the end of the day. They have on four of their last five matches so far and their confidence will be certainly on a high thanks to their current form and they will be looking to continue playing some good cricket.

HAW vs TRS live prediction: Squad details for HAW vs TRS Dream11 team

HAW : Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c&wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba.

TRS: Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ali Raza, Hasnain Ali, Haroon Riaz, Kamran Bashir, Shujat Alo, Muhammad Rafay, Chyet Patel, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Gurjeet Singh.

HAW vs TRS match prediction: Top picks for HAW vs TRS playing 11

Umar Latif

Muhammad Shahbaz

Muhammad Ali Meer

Sufian Ansar

HAW vs TRS Dream11 live: HAW vs TRS Dream11 team

HAW vs TRS live: HAW vs TRS match prediction

As per our HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction, TRS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HAW vs TRS match prediction and HAW vs TRS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAW vs TRS Dream11 team and HAW vs TRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

