'Haydos Chacha': Rohan Gavaskar Gives Epic Response On Meme Featuring His Father & Hayden

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 concluded on Friday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the trophy after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the fourth time in the history of the tournament. There were numerous moments to remember for the fans on social media after the CSK vs KKR match and one of them was a picture of commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden. A picture of commenter Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden donning an ethnic Indian attire on IPL 2021 final matchday went viral on social media.

Some fans even started to compare Hayden and Gavaskar to typical 'Fufa & Chaha' (Uncles) on social media who throw tantrums on wedding days, while others came up with their own description of the viral photo. Now, Team India's former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar responded to the viral meme featuring his father (Sunil Gavaskar) and Australia's former opener Matthew Hayden. Sharing a fan's meme featuring his father and Matthew Hayden, Rohan Gavaskar quipped that he now has to call the former Australian opener 'Haydos Chacha (Uncle)'.

I’m now gonna have to start calling haydos chacha !! https://t.co/jWlyRfWgb8 — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) October 16, 2021

Fans react to Sunil Gavaskar & Mathew Hayden viral photo

Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar look like they are watching Sanjay Subramaniam at Music Academy for Carnatic music season. #IPLFinal #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/HmN5p5Klc2 — Sai K (@AkriPasta) October 15, 2021

shaadi ke baad kharche ka hisaab lagaate dulhe ke pitaji aur chacha ji pic.twitter.com/XzFni5vVwi — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 15, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar and Mathew Hayden in #IPLFinal satsangpic.twitter.com/HuvlJMTDvA — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) October 15, 2021

T20 World Cup in UAE & Oman

Coming back to T20 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar is part of the star-studded commentary panel, while Mathew Hayden has been appointed as batting consultant for the marquee tournament. The T20 World Cup has been hosted by India in the UAE and Oman. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Before that, Virat Kohli & Co will play two warm-up matches against England and Australia. The warm-up game against England will take place on October 18, while India vs Australia will take place on October 20. As per PTI, Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday had said that it will exclusively live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the main event matches, which are slated to start from October 17.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Oman defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets in the opening game of the T20 World Cup, which returned after a five-year hiatus. Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas added unbeaten 131 runs, chasing the target in only 13.4 overs after captain Zeeshan Maqsood's 4 for 20, the best T20I figures for Oman, restricted the opposition to only 129/9.

(Image: iplt20.com/Rohangavaskar154/Instagram)