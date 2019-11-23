HB-W Vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

The 45th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Women’s Big Bash League will be played between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. This T20 fixture will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart and it is scheduled to start at 1:40 PM IST on November 23.

HB-W vs AS-W Match preview

The ongoing fifth season of the Women’s Big Bash League started on October 18 with a match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Hobart Hurricanes are placed seventh on the points table with just three wins in eleven matches. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are comfortably positioned second with seven wins and three defeats out of their ten fixtures.

HB-W vs AS-W Squad details

HB-W Squad

Heather Knight, Chloe Tryon, Fran Wilson, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Katelyn Fryett, Corinne Hall (c), Stefanie Daffara, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Erin Fazackerley, Tayla Vlaeminck, Emma Manix-Geeves

AS-W Squad

Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Suzie Bates (c), Sophie Devine, Lauren Winfield, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Ellie Falconer, Darice Brown

HB-W vs AS-W Suggested Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Tegan McPharlin

All-rounder – Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine

Batswomen – Corinne Hall (c), Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates (vc), Bridget Patterson

Bowlers – Maisy Gibson, Amanda Wellington

