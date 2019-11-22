HB W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will face Brisbane Heat Women in the 42nd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2019/20. The match which will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday, November 22 at 1:40 PM IST. Corinne Hall will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and Beth Mooney will lead the Brisbane Heat. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Hobart Hurricanes Women:

Corinne Hall (captain), Fran Wilson (wicketkeeper), Meg Phillips, Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Brooke Hepburn, Katelyn Fryett, Sasha Moloney, and Emma Manix-Geeves.

Brisbane Heat Women:

Beth Mooney (captain/wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Kirby Short, Delissa Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley, Lilly Mills, Charli Knott, Haidee Birkett, and Courtney Grace Sippel.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Fran Wilson, Erin Fazackerley, Maddy Green, Laura Harris

All-Rounders: Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen (captain)

Bowlers: Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

The Hurricanes are currently seventh on the points table, having won only three games out of the ten they have played so far. Their last game was against the Sydney Sixers, which the Hurricanes won by five wickets. Their best batswomen were Nicola Carey and Chloe Tryon. Their best bowlers were Belinda Vakarewa and Heather Knight.

The Heat are at the top of the WBBL table by winning eight of their eleven matches. Their last match was against the Melbourne Renegades and the latter won it by 6 runs. Their best batswomen were Jess Jonassen and Maddy Green. Their best bowlers were Sammy-Jo Johnson and Amelia Kerr.

