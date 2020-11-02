HB W Vs MR W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Game Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women in Match 17 of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The match is expected to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Here is our HB W vs MR W Dream11 prediction, HB W vs MR W Dream11 team and HB W vs MR W Dream11 top picks.

Meet Rosemary Mair - https://t.co/5honN5EXQD The New Zealand bowler has joined our squad for Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/Vby5xVk4tH — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) November 2, 2020

HB W vs MR W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Hobart Hurricanes Women have not had the best showing at the Women's Big Bash League 2020 so far. In a form reminiscent of last year, the Hurricanes are lagging behind in last place on the points table with just two points. They have failed to win any of their completed matches at the tournament, winning their two points from their two abandoned matches against Perth and Brisbane. In their last five meetings with the Renegades, the Hurricanes have only been able to defeat the side once, in 2018.

For the Melbourne Renegades, this will be the perfect chance to turn their season around. Like their competitors tomorrow, they also have just two points on the table, both of which have come from abandoned matches. They are in second-last place on the table due to their better run rate. They will want to take advantage of their better history against the Hurricanes to finally get a win this season.

Likely HB W vs MR W playing 11 line ups

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa

Melbourne Renegades predicted playing XI: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maitlan Brown, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

HB W vs MR W Key Players

Hobart Hurricanes - Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg

Melbourne Renegades - Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Molineux, Carly Leeson

HB W vs MR W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Maloney, Courtney Webb, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham

HB W vs MR W Dream11 prediction

According to our HB W vs MR W match prediction, the Melbourne Renegades Women will win this match.

Note: The HB W vs MR W Dream11 prediction and HB W vs MR W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HB W vs MR W Dream11 team and HB W vs MR W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Renegades WBBL Twitter

