HC Issues Notice To Haryana Govt Over FIR Against Yuvraj Singh, Seeks Response In 4 Weeks

8 months after a complaint was filed against Yuvraj Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Haryana government to ensure that no coercive action is taken against the former India cricketer. Hearing the petition filed by Yuvraj Singh seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him over alleged casteist remarks during an Instagram chat last year, the High Court has also sought the state government's response within the next four weeks.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, who represented Yuvraj Singh contended that the former India cricketer and Indian batsman Rohit Sharma were having a live chat on a social media platform in April last year and were discussing how lives had become amid the pandemic and the then prevailing lockdown. The advocate said Yuvraj Singh had mentioned about two other cricketers in a friendly manner, both of whom were his friends, and added that during the conversation, it was never the petitioner's intent to disrespect them or any community.

"The court has asked that no coercive step be taken against Singh and a notice of motion has been issued to complainant and the state," PTI quoted Bali.

Yuvraj Singh booked

Earlier this months, the 2011 World Cup-winner has been booked under sections 153, 153(a), 505, 295 of the IPC and also relevant sections of the SC/ST Act over the incident. A complaint was lodged against Yuvraj Singh last year by a Dalit activist Rajan Kalsan for allegedly using a 'casteist slur' to refer to his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Following the incident, the former India cricketer had faced severe flak on social media.

The incident took place in April 2020 during a live session with current India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The complaint registered in June had alleged that the cricketer's remarks were intentional and degrade and defames the Dalit community. Soon after facing outrage over the incident, Yuvraj Singh had issued a public statement expressing regret over the statement. The former Indian all-rounder had also added that he has never believed in disparity on any basis.

Yuvraj Singh's statement

"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception. I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regrets for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal"

