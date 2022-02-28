HCA President Azharuddin Assures Assistance To Ex-India Player For Kidney Transplant Surge

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday assured that the state would provide assistance to former India player Noel David by taking care of his health expenses.

David is currently recovering from a kidney transplant surgery that he underwent this month in Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. The information was relayed to the 51-year old when Azharuddin met David at the hospital.

Azharuddin assures Noel David his expenses will be covered

After Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin assured Noel David that the state would cover the expenses for his kidney transplant surgery, the HCA released a media statement that read,

"Today, Mohammed Azharuddin, President - Hyderabad Cricket Association met Noel David at Apollo Hospital. Noel is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery this month in Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. The visit could not have happened earlier because Noel had to be kept in a sterile environment post-surgery. Mohammed Azharuddin met Dr Subramanyam, Nephrologist and enquired about the surgery and post-operative care."

A proud moment for the HCA family as we witness Rishith Reddy, who has lived & grown amongst the cricketers in Hyderabad, being a part of the India #U19 boys team that won the #ICCworldcup2022

Presented a cheque for Rs. 10 Lakh as a token of support for his achievements pic.twitter.com/YhzSd75eEe — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 24, 2022

David is a former Indian cricketer, who represented Hyderabad in domestic cricket. The 51-year old has played four ODIs in 1997, picking up four wickets, with the best figures of 3/21. He underwent surgery on Wednesday because of having been suffering from a kidney ailment for the last few years.

Soon after, Azharuddin also met the COO of Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, Tejaswi Rao, when he reiterated that the HCA would bear the entire expenses of Noel David's kidney transplant surgery. HCA's media statement added, "In a meeting with Tejaswi Rao, COO of Apollo Jubilee Hills, Azharuddin reiterated that HCA will meet the cost of Noel's surgery and promised help for Noel to meet his personal expenses."

After retiring in 2002, David became the chief selector for the Hyderabad domestic team as well as the chairman of the Junior Selection Committee in 2019. Reports suggest that the 51-year old's ambition is to become the coach of his domestic side sometime in the future. David, who attended All Saints High School, the same high school as Mohammed Azharuddin, has also produced other star Test players such as Abid Ali, Syed Kirmani and Venkatapathy Raju.