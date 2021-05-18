HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin Assures To Do His Best To Engage WV Raman

Former Indian skipper and the current Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammed Azharuddin has said that the governing body will do its best to engage ex-India women's cricket team coach WV Raman.

The BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee had recommended Ramesh Powar's name for the post of women's team coach after removing Raman.

'There are very few sharper brains than him': Mohammed Azharuddin

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Azhar wrote that WV Raman‘s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many and that there are very few sharper brains than him.

At the same time, Azharuddin, who had led Indian in three consecutive World Cups during the 90s also added that since Raman has many years of experience, Hyderabad Cricket Association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit.

WV Raman‘s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit. @wvraman #WVRaman — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, WV Raman was sacked as the national women's team head coach last Thursday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went on to name former Team India spinner Ramesh Powar as his successor.

Under Raman's tenure, the Indian eves had made it to the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 where they went down to the mighty Aussies in a one-sided finale at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Meg Lanning-led side successfully retained their title and also won the T20 World Cup for a record fifth time.

Powar will be assuming the role of the head coach of the Indian team ahead of the crucial ICC Women's World Cup next year. A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row. He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a bowling coach.