HCC Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Hawks CC are set to face Badalona Shaheen in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our HCC vs BSH match prediction, HCC vs BSH Dream11 team and the probable HCC vs BSH playing 11. Streaming of HCC vs BSH live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

HCC vs BSH live: HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction and preview

BSH will have an advantage over HCC as this will be their second match of the day. For HCC, this will be their first match of the campaign and with a good side on paper, they will be hoping to make a winning start. A total of 16 teams will be competing in the ECS T10 Barcelona in 60 matches over the next three weeks. The teams are divided into two groups of eight each and four matches will be played every day.

HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HCC vs BSH Dream11 team

HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

Amir Ali, Umair Muhammad, Inzamam Gulfam, Adnan Zia, M Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi Chaudhry, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Ahmad, Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, M Sanaullah

HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman,

HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from HCC vs BSH Dream11 team

Kamran Zia

Umar Latif

Babar Khan

Bilawal Khan

HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: HCC vs BSH Dream11 team



HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, HCC vs BSH top picks and HCC vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HCC vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

