HCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

The upcoming match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 will be played between Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) and Empire Cricket Club (ECC). The HCC vs ECC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 and will start at 1 PM IST. Here is our HCC vs ECC Dream11 team and HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction along with the HCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction and Finnish Premier League T20 preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs ECC Dream11 team from squads

HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: HCC Squad

Zahidullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Maneesh Chauhan, Avnish Kumar, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Amrik Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Aminullah Malikzay, Amit Singh, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Gautam Bhaskar.

HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: ECC Squad

Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Richard Savage, Chandra Sekhar, Hemanathan Kumar, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Hyde Hytti, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Yasir Ali.

HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs ECC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Jonathan Scamans

Batsmen – Muhammad Imran (c), Vanraaj Padhaal, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal

All-rounders – Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (vc), Amjad Sher, Ghulam Abbas Butt

Bowlers – Kushagra Bhatnagar, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction

HCC start off as favourites to win the HCC vs ECC live match.

Please note that the above HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs ECC Dream11 team and HCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The HCC vs ECC Dream11 team and HCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Cricket Finland Twitter