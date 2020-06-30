HCC Vs FPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League 2020 Live

Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) take on Finnish Pakistani Cricket Club (FPC) in the Finnish Premier League 2020 this week. The HCC vs FPC live match will be played at the Kerva National Ground. Their Finnish Premier League 2020 fixture is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld League league outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the HCC vs FPC Dream11 team, HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction and HCC vs FPC Dream11 top picks.

HCC vs FPC Dream11 team and match schedule

🏏 4 more Live 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗧𝟭𝟬 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 games today!



1⃣ Olten v Power | 9.55am



2⃣ St Gallen v Winterthur | 11.55am



3⃣ Zurich Nomads v St Gallen | 1.55pm



4⃣ Power v St Gallen | 3.55pm#Cricket | @Cricket_World | @EuropeanCricket pic.twitter.com/OLH86MbOc2 — FreeSports 📺 (@FreeSports_TV) June 23, 2020

HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose from

HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction - Helsinki Cricket Club squad

Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui.

HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction - Finnish Pakistani Club squad

Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah.

Date - Tuesday, June 30

Start time - 8 PM IST

Venue - Kerava National Cricket Ground,

HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction: HCC vs FPC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – A Pushthay, Z Kamal

All-rounders – G Abbas-Butt (VC), Z Kamal (C)

Batsmen – S Sadaqat, W Qureshi, K Rahman Mangal

Bowlers – A Sayed, O Sadiqui, K Shaukat, A Khan

HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction

HCC start off as favourites against FPC in their Finnish Premier League 2020 match.

Please note that the above HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction, HCC vs FPC Dream11 team and HCC vs FPC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The HCC vs FPC Dream11 team and HCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook